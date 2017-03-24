North East England VMUG March 2017 – Recap Edit

Yesterday was the first event of 2017 and another very successful event with one of our biggest ever registrations. Its great to see the event is still growing and is still a big interest in the area. As a previous attendee for these event I know its never easy getting the time away from your day job so we appreciate all that turn up.

The room was set out brilliantly by the venue staff.

First up was Lee Dilworth (VMware EMEA Practice Lead – Storage & Availability) @leedilworth on all things Software Defined Storage. This was a great insight in VMware’s SDS journey and where they are heading.

Next up was Sam Routledge (Softcat CTO) @SamRoutledge , a gold sponsor presentation around Softcat’s NSX journey. Security expert Adam Louca @adamlouca followed Sam with an excellent presentation on security and how NSX fits into that.

Next up was our community session, these sessions always are well received. We had Mark Brookfield (PSO Consultant VMware) @virtualhobbit take time out of his busy schedule to come and do a live demo on all things automation. Hats off to Mark as live demos are risky but the session went very well and showed the group products they might never had seen in action before.

Our second representation from VMware was next – Atif Qadeer (VMware Senior Systems Engineer) @atifqdr. This presentation was on VMware on AWS, a really hot topic at the minute and was very well received.

Next up was our second gold sponsor session – Ezat Dayeh (Cohesity Senior Systems Engineer) @Ezat_Dayeh on their hyper-converged offering targeted at secondary storage – a very interesting product.

Finally was our last gold sponsor – James Smith (Morpheus Senior Systems Engineer) @james55smith with a zero slide presentation and instead a full demo of a very interesting product. The demo included workloads created across multiple clouds within seconds, very cool!

That capped off another successful event, a big thank you to attendees and sponsors. Our next event is in June 2017 with more details to follow. Watch this space.