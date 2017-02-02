VMware Identity Manager – Enable TLS 1.0

TLS v1.0 is disabled by default on vIDM v2.6 onward, the following will illustrate how to re enable it.  First log onto the appliance using the root user.  Using a vi editor open the following location.

>vi /opt/vmware/horizon/workspace/conf/server.xml

Then find the following line.

>sslEnabledProtocols=”TLSv1.1,TLSv1.2″

This needs to be changed to the following.

>sslEnabledProtocols=”TLSv1,TLSv1.1,TLSv1.2″

It also needs to be changed in a second location.

Once changed do a save ad quit.  Then restart the services by running.

>/etc/init.d/horizon-workspace restart 

Make sure the status comes back as RUNNING

VMware’s KB can be found here.

 

